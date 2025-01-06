49ers fall to Cardinals 47-24 in regular-season finale

The Cardinals' final passing touchdown of the season was a perfectly placed ball from Kyler Murray to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. — a 12-yard strike in the fourth quarter that sealed their 47-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Arizona hopes that's just a preview of what's coming next season.

“He's only going to get better,” Murray said of Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick. “We're only going to get better.”

Murray threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, two to Greg Dortch, and the Cardinals wrapped up an 8-9 season. Arizona won four more games than last year, but still missed the playoffs for a third straight season.

San Francisco (6-11) lost seven of its final eight, missing the postseason one year after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cardinals led throughout the second half and took a 33-24 lead with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter when Michael Carter sneaked into the end zone just inside the left pylon for a 2-yard touchdown. Arizona put the game away with 5:47 left on Murray's pass to Harrison that made it 40-24.

Tony Jones Jr. ran for a 46-yard touchdown to conclude the scoring and give Arizona its highest point total since 2015.

“We didn't accomplish what we wanted to accomplish this year and that stings,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “But I'm proud of them. I really am. They fought, they battled. ... To put that kind of effort against the 49ers, a well-coached, tough, physical team, I thought that was cool to see.”

Harrison finished with eight TD catches, tying the franchise's rookie record held by Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

Joshua Dobbs — starting for the 49ers in the place of injured Brock Purdy — threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He hit wide-open fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 36-yard TD with 4:49 left in the third quarter to cut the Cardinals' advantage to 26-24.

But Dobbs had a pair of costly mistakes in the fourth quarter, losing a fumble on one drive and throwing an interception on the next. The quarterback played for the Cardinals during the first half of last season, starting eight games while Murray was rehabbing a knee injury.

“Through three quarters we battled,” Dobbs said. “But the turnovers kind of killed us. That was the difference in the game.”

Chad Ryland made a 49-yard field goal as the first half ended to give the Cardinals a 20-17 lead. The drive took only 16 seconds. San Francisco had just tied the game at 17-all when Ricky Pearsall made a tough catch in traffic for a 6-yard touchdown.

Tight end Trey McBride — who earned his first Pro Bowl nod earlier this week — caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Murray with 1:51 left in the second quarter. McBride caught 111 passes this season, shattering his own franchise record for a tight end.

Arizona took a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter when Murray hit Dortch for a 23-yard touchdown. Dortch caught a short pass and then weaved his way through the 49ers' defense, scoring his second touchdown of the year. His second touchdown of the game came in the third quarter on a 2-yard catch that made it 26-17.

“They wore us down and got it going,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We couldn't get them off the field.”

Jake Moody made a 51-yard field goal on the game's opening drive to give the 49ers a 3-0 advantage. That would be their only lead.

Ejections

Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings were ejected in the second quarter after getting into a scuffle. The ejections came one play after Jennings and Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V were called for a personal fouls after their tussle on the other side of the field.

Jennings finished with 975 yards receiving in the most productive season of his four-year career. Murphy-Bunting had an interception earlier in the first half.

Injuries

49ers: Purdy (elbow) and WR Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) were inactive. ... RB Issac Guerendo (knee/ankle) was carted off the field early in the first quarter. ... S Malik Mustapha (knee) was hurt in the second quarter. ... S Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Cardinals: WR Michael Wilson (hamstring) and LB Victor Dimukeje (eye) were inactive. ... CB Max Melton (wrist) left in the first half.

