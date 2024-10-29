49ers star Nick Bosa crashes postgame interview with MAGA hat

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa recently crashed a postgame interview and it has a lot of people talking.

Bosa crashed teammates' Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Tashaun Gipson's interview on Sunday Night Football. He pointed to his "Make America Great Again" hat before running off.

Bosa, who is a supporter of former president Donald Trump, was asked his political phot bomb at the press conference.

“Why did you take that opportunity to make what appeared to be a political statement?” a reporter asked.

“I’m not going to talk too much about it but I think it’s an important time,” Bosa said.

49ers defeated their longtime rivals the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, 30-24.