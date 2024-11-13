CMC returns to 49ers practice without setback after debut vs. Bucs

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Christian McCaffrey made it out of his 2024 NFL season debut in good shape.

The 49ers running back was scheduled for limited practice Wednesday, but coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey did not experience any kind of setback after playing 56 snaps Sunday.

McCaffrey had 13 carries for 39 yards and caught six passes for 68 yards in the 49ers’ 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tight end George Kittle was scheduled to be held out of practice on Wednesday with a hamstring condition. The 49ers expect Kittle to be back on the practice field on Thursday, Shanahan said.

The 49ers seem less optimistic about punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who experienced a flare-up of a back condition that has plagued him this season.

“Right now, we have some concern,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers signed veteran punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad as an insurance policy in the event Wishnowsky is not available to play.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward remained away from the team for personal reasons after his daughter passed away on Oct. 28.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa (hip) and Kevin Givens (groin) were not scheduled to practice.

Bosa was listed as questionable heading into the team’s game against Tampa Bay. Bosa said his hip bothered him, but he still played 52 snaps and registered a sack.

Here is the 49ers’ preliminary participation report for Wednesday:

No practice

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

TE George Kittle (hamstring)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (back)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

DE Nick Bosa (hip)

LT Trent Williams (ankle/rest)

Limited

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

WR Chris Conley (hamstring)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

