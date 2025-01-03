49ers vs. Cardinals injury report: Deebo out; Kittle questionable

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will be missing several of their stars heading into their season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

After missing practice all week, Deebo Samuel will miss the team's Week 18 game. The wideout injured his wrist and ribs in Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions, and like Brock Purdy (elbow), will watch the game from the sidelines.

San Francisco has both good and not-so-good news on the offensive line with Spencer Burford set to miss a second straight game with a calf injury. Colton MccKivitz, however, is listed as questionable with a knee injury and appears ready to play after missing two practices this week.

Tight end George Kittle, who is listed as questionable for the finale, likely will be helping out the offensive line that will be anchored by linemen who have very little experience with the 49ers' system. Charlie Heck and Austen Pleasants likely will rotate at left tackle for a second straight game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers will be missing both cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) and defensive lineman Robert Beal (ankle) on Sunday. But they received good news regarding Nick Bosa, who is only listed as questionable and will suit up.

The final game of the regular season holds no significance for either NFC West team as both have been eliminated from playoff contention, but players like Bosa and Fred Warner have been adamant about their need to participate in the contest.

“Let’s start the year 1-0, 2025,” Warner said Wednesday. “Finish the season off the right way, win one game and we will go and reflect afterward.”

The 49ers' season did not meet the team's preseason expectations, mostly due to significant injuries to their starters, including but not limited to Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave and Brandon Aiyuk to name a few.

Here is the complete game status report:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

49ers

OUT

OL Spencer Burford (calf)

QB Brock Purdy (elbow)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist)

DL Robert Beal (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

LB Demetrius Flannigan Fowles (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

TE George Kittle (ankle/hamstring)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis)

Cardinals

OUT

K Matt Prater (left knee)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe)

LB Mack Wilson (ankle/quad)

OT Jackson Barton (ankle)

WR Michael Wilson (hamstring)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast