Warner pinpoints root cause of 49ers' famous second-half surges

The 49ers oddly play better during the second halves of NFL seasons.

And San Francisco’s star linebacker, Fred Warner, believes he knows why.

“I’d hope that we’d win more before the bye as well,” Warner told reporters Wednesday. “But, for some reason, we like to make it hard on ourselves, you know. There’s something about playing desperate that makes you play a little better, I guess.”

Sometimes, the hardest path is the most rewarding. After all, Warner has helped San Francisco work its magic quite a few times over his seven years in the Bay.

Last season, the 49ers started 5-3 before winning six games in a row en route to a 12-5 finish -- and a Super Bowl LVIII appearance. In 2022, San Francisco was 3-4 before going on a 10-game winning streak. And in 2021, The 49ers were 2-4 before finishing 10-7.

Desperation often is viewed as a weakness; for San Francisco, it has been a strength. Regardless, the 49ers should be on the rise as the 2024 NFL season ages.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is practicing, and his return should give San Francisco a massive boost -- one that any reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year who is coming off a season of 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns can give.

San Francisco also appears to have found a groove before its short vacation. The 49ers handled the Dallas Cowboys, 30-24, in Week 8 at Levi’s Stadium, with the home team’s stars shining bright on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

And 49ers general manager John Lynch recently shared optimism similar to Warner.

“I think it’s all of the above; I really do,” Lynch, discussing San Francisco’s second-half success, told Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan.” “I spoke earlier about our culture -- where we improved during the course of the season because of the way we work. I think we find our identity. …”

Lynch also revealed San Francisco’s motto, “WIT,” which stands for “What. It. Takes.”

The 49ers are an underwhelming 4-4. But, they always find ways to contend, and the Faithful should expect San Francisco to make yet another run over the final nine games.

No time is better than now. The 49ers’ “second season” begins Sunday morning against quarterback Baker Mayfield the 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

