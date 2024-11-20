49ers great Staley not among Hall of Fame Class of 2025 semifinalists

Six first-time eligible candidates were announced Wednesday among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

However, longtime 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley did not advance in the voting process.

Staley, who retired following the 2019 season, made the initial cut to 50 individuals in his first year of eligibility before he was eliminated in the most recent round of voting.

🚨NEWS🚨



The 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists have been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, presented by @visualedgeit. #PFHOF25



Full story: https://t.co/L1lRJPdXKv pic.twitter.com/GU09irfPYB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 20, 2024

Staley was a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his 13 NFL seasons. He was chosen to the NFL All-Decade for the 2010s.

Advancing to the final 25 among the first-year eligible candidates were quarterback Eli Manning, guard Marshal Yanda, edge rusher Terrell Suggs, linebacker Luke Kuechly, safety Earl Thomas and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The list of 25 includes running back Ricky Watters and wide receiver Anquan Boldin, both of whom played for the 49ers during their careers.

Watters played his first three seasons with the 49ers and was a major part of the organization’s most recent Super Bowl title. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after San Francisco's 1994 championship season. Watters was named to the Pro Bowl five times.

Boldin played three seasons with the 49ers (2013-15). He caught 237 passes for 3,030 yards and 16 touchdowns after successful seasons with Arizona and Baltimore. He was a three-time Pro Bowl player.

The list of semifinalists includes 17 individuals who were semifinalists a year ago, too. The only previously eligible newcomers to the list are offensive linemen Richmond Webb and Steve Wisniewski.

Reduction voting is also occurring in the seniors, coach and contributor categories. The names of those finalists will be announced in December, according to the Hall of Fame.

Eventually, 20 finalists will be discussed and voted on by the entire selection committee in advance of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

There is no set number of annual enshrines, though the Hall of Fame’s bylaws stipulate from four to eight new members will be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans in February. The enshrinement ceremony will take place in August in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the 25 semifinalists, as announced Tuesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)

Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)

Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2024-25)

James Harrison, LB – 2002-2012, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)

Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021, 2023-25)

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 11 – 2015-2025)

Luke Kuechly, LB – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Eli Manning, QB – 2004-2019 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)

Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)

Terrell Suggs, LB/DE – 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)

Earl Thomas, DB – 2010-18 Seattle Seahawks, 2019 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Adam Vinatieri, PK – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts| (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2017-2025)

Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020, 2022-25)

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)

Richmond Webb, T – 1990-2000 Miami Dolphins, 2001-02 Cincinnati Bengals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)

Steve Wisniewski, G – 1989-2001 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2014, 2025)

Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2025)

Marshal Yanda, G/T – 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Editor's note: Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area is a member of the 49-person Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

