Kyle Shanahan

Why Shanahan initially was concerned about Purdy's injury

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Programming note: Watch Greg Papa's full "Game Plan" interview with Kyle Shanahan at 9 p.m. PT Friday on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Kyle Shanahan initially was concerned that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had seriously injured his elbow against the Detroit Lions.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The San Francisco coach explained his reaction upon seeing his quarterback forced out of the game with an elbow injury.

“I was [concerned] because I have post-traumatic stress from that [2023 NFC Championship] game,” Shanahan told Greg Papa on “49ers Game Plan.” “I remember he came over to me in the Philly game and told me that and I didn’t see much of it. So, he’s like, ‘Kyle, I can’t feel my arm,’ and I’m like, ‘Ok, I don’t know what that means, but go check it out.’ And I know what that led to.

“He said the same thing to me when he came over [during the Lions game], ‘Kyle, I don’t know what’s going on but I can’t feel my arm.’ But very quickly, the trainers came up to me and said that he had gotten hit in the funny bone, he’s got some nerve things going on, we think it’s alright but he’s probably not going to get back out there. Once they told me that, I felt better pretty fast.

Purdy exited the game with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 40-34 loss to Detroit, another frustrating setback in a season marred by injuries to key players. With Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and now Purdy all out for the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco offense is a shell of its former self.

The 25-year-old struggled with consistency in his third NFL season, and it didn’t help that so many of his teammates were unavailable for long stretches of the year due to injuries.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 17 hours ago

Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

Javon Hargrave 17 hours ago

Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

Now the stage is set for Purdy to receive a lucrative contract extension this offseason, potentially one of the richest contracts in the league. However, signing the QB to a long-term deal would make it impossible for San Francisco to keep all its stars together.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Kyle ShanahanBrock Purdy
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us