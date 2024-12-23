Nick Bosa

McDaniel has oddly specific message for Bosa after 49ers-Dolphins game

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mike McDaniel caught up with old friends and former players before and after the 49ers' 29-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The former San Francisco assistant coach and current Miami head coach spoke with numerous 49ers players on the field after the game, including defensive end Nick Bosa, who he left with an oddly specific parting message.

"Good to see you, congrats," Bosa told McDaniel.

"Thanks man ... South Florida is pretty cool ..." McDaniel responds before looking Bosa in the eyes and walking away.

The clip set social media ablaze, with fans speculating that McDaniel might have been trying to slyly recruit Bosa, a South Florida native, to the Dolphins, should he force a trade out of Santa Clara in the offseason.

Because Bosa is under contract through the 2028 season, any attempt by McDaniel to recruit him would be considered tampering.

Which is why McDaniel simply was just discussing with Bosa their mutual love for South Florida. Right?

This article tagged under:

Nick Bosa
