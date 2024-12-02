Maiocco's Observations: 49ers' playoff hopes fade with loss to Bills

BOX SCORE

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A lot of things had to go right for the 49ers to hang around and give themselves a chance to pull off the upset against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Well, a lot of things did not go right for the 49ers in their 35-10 loss to the Bills.

In fact, a lot of things went wrong, most notably running back Christian McCaffrey sustaining a worrisome knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Bills thrived in the wintry conditions, and their maniacal fans showered their star quarterback Josh Allen with chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP”

Allen did not have to do a whole lot in order to lead the Bills to the victory over the overmatched 49ers, but he did manage to provide a unique highlight when he was credited with a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception on the same play.

In the third quarter, Allen threw a short pass to the left side for wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom 49ers cornerback Renardo Green immediately wrapped up.

As he was being driven backward, Cooper lateraled the ball back to Allen. The quarterback caught the toss, broke through Malik Mustapha’s attempted arm tackle and sprinted toward the left front pylon. Allen reached the ball across the goal line before linebacker Dee Winters could force him out of bounds.

THIS IS THE MOST RIDICULOUS THING WE HAVE EVER SEEN.



📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/LzaOt3MDLj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The official stats listed it as a 7-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Josh Allen.

That was one of the many highlights for the home team, while the 49ers (5-7) dropped another game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (7-5).

Here are the takeaways from the 49ers’ Week 13 game at Buffalo:

Disastrous Second Quarter

It was easy to think of the worst-case scenario when McCaffrey took a pitch to the right side in the second quarter and went into a slide for a 5-yard loss. McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season with Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

McCaffrey immediately limped his way all the way across the field to the 49ers’ sideline, where the team’s medical staff checked on him.

McCaffrey did not return to the game due to a knee injury, the 49ers announced. It looked as if he was favoring his right knee from a prior play when he carried for an 18-yard gain and landed hard on his right knee. After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey possibly sustained a season-ending injury to his right posterior cruciate ligament.

CMC went to the 49ers' locker room and is questionable to return with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/wOtVMAVtx6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 2, 2024

Two plays after McCaffrey exited the game, 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed a 45-yard field goal attempt to the left. The 49ers could have pulled to within one point, 7-6, with a field goal.

And the Bills immediately cashed in on James Cook’s 65-yard touchdown run over the right side to extend their lead to 14-3 with 8:38 remaining in the first half.

Unexpected Exit Costs 49ers

It has been that kind of season for the 49ers.

Among the 49ers’ inactive players for Sunday’s game were five starters: left tackle Trent Williams, left guard Aaron Banks, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Jordan Elliott, and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

But the biggest impact from the team lacking star power was felt during a sequence in the second quarter when linebacker Fred Warner had to return to the locker room to get treated for cramps.

Without Warner on the field, the Bills scored on Cook’s long touchdown run. Linebacker Jalen Graham, who got the call-up from the practice squad, ran into safety Ji’Ayir Brown near the line of scrimmage to give Cook a huge opening. Then, Cook outran linebacker Dee Winters and safety Malik Mustapha to the end zone.

Buffalo took over at the 3-yard line for their next offensive possession. And without Warner on the field, Josh Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for a key 39-yard pass play.

Warner got back onto the field at the two-minute warning, but could not stop the Bills from finishing off their nine-play, 97-yard drive to take a 21-3 lead at halftime.

Winter Wonderland ... For Bills

The 49ers have played in cold weather, but the conditions against the Bills were unique.

The game was the first time in a long time the 49ers played during a snowstorm that obscured the on-field markers.

It was 27 degrees at kickoff with a wind-chill factor of 17 degrees with an 11-mph crosswind.

The current scene in Buffalo ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XpxKLljg87 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 1, 2024

While there was little-to-no snowfall in downtown Buffalo, approximately 10 miles away it was a different. The area south of Buffalo was hit by the lake-effect snow off Lake Erie.

The weather turned back on Saturday and continued through the weekend. But, somehow, Bills fans made it to the stadium despite all the complications of transportation.

The forecast called for the snow to mostly go away during the game. But it did not.

There was a steady snowfall throughout all four quarters, and the Bills field crew kept busy with blowers to keep the yard lines and sidelines visible.

It might have made for some great TV viewing for the national audience, and the sellout crowd appeared to fully enjoy themselves, too. They celebrated Buffalo touchdowns by tossing snow in the air to add to the spectacle.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast