Green breaks impressive 49ers rookie defensive record

Rookie 49ers cornerback Renardo Green made franchise history on Sunday.

During San Francisco's 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, Green had three passes defended, giving him a 49ers rookie record 13 for the 2024 NFL season.

Green broke the previous record of 11 passes defended, held by Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid (2013) and defensive back Eric Webster (2000).

Per the 49ers, here's what that rookie leaderboard looks like:

1. CB Renardo Green: 13 (2024)
2t. S Eric Reid: 11 (2013)
2t. DB Jason Webster: 11 (2000)
3. LB Julian Peterson: 10 (2000)
4t. DL Drake Jackson: 8 (2022)
4t. DB Ahmed Plummer: 8 (2000)
4t. DB Rashard Robinson: 8 (2016)

Green, selected with the No. 64 overall pick in last April's NFL draft, appeared on defense in 15 of the 49ers' 17 games this season, while playing on special teams in the other two games.

The 24-year-old Florida State product recorded one interception and 61 total tackles, including 41 solo.

The 49ers have high hopes for Green, who is part of a young secondary core along with Deommodore Lenoir, Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha.

Reid became a valuable member of the 49ers during his five-year tenure, so if Green follows in those footsteps, San Francisco will be ecstatic.

