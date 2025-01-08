Report: 49ers to offer Saleh defensive coordinator position

A familiar face soon could return to the 49ers organization.

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Tuesday that Nick Sorensen will not return as San Francisco's defensive coordinator next season, and one potential replacement is none other than the team's former coordinator Robert Saleh, whom the 49ers will offer the position to, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Wednesday morning, citing sources.

Just-in: I’m told Robert Saleh’s first head coach interview with the #Jaguars is Tuesday. Another head coach interview is expected thereafter. The #49ers are also expected to make him an offer at defensive coordinator, per sources. https://t.co/RZ1zgicFsp — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 8, 2025

Saleh spent four seasons (2017-2020) as 49ers defensive coordinator before he left to become New York Jets head coach in January 2021.

After three disappointing seasons and a 2-3 start to the 2024 campaign, the Jets fired Saleh on Oct. 8, who then became a consultant with the Green Bay Packers for the remainder of the season.

It remains to be seen if Saleh is interested in returning to his former role with the 49ers, as Anderson reports the 45-year-old coach also will interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching vacancy.

If he is interested in reprising his role as a defensive coordinator, perhaps there is no better fit than the 49ers.

