San Francisco 49ers fans upset over controversial new Levi's Stadium tailgating policy

The San Francisco 49ers are speaking out and defending a newly implemented tailgating policy that has not bode well with fans.

The new policy, dubbed directed parking, would allow parking lot attendants to direct cars to the next available parking spot. The team said it hopes the new policy will help with "reducing congestion, improved safety, enhanced accessibility, time savings and improved traffic."

Since the announcement, over 3,100 people have signed a Change.org petition saying the policy would make it harder for groups to park near one another and that its implementation is a sign of poor communication between the Niners and fans,

"It's just wrecking everything. It's definitely going to hurt the experience because the tradition of football is tailgating as well," said Niner Empire's Joe Leonor, who started the petition.

Despite pushback, the team said the implementation is all about safety.

"Safety is our top priority," the team told NBC Bay Area in a statement. "… And while we want to ensure all guests are able to enjoy themselves. Tailgating guidelines are in place to protect the safety of all guests and staff."

On the team's website, the Niners acknowledged fans' concerns and advised them to "sync your arrival or meet your party at a designated area near the stadium and caravan. Unfortunately, if you do not arrive at the same time, we cannot accommodate this request."

Avid tailgater Rey Pena said he hopes the team reconsiders the policy because it is a way for fans, friends, and family to get together.

"We pride ourselves on our tailgates," he said. "We show up hours before a tailgate just to get in line and to have this spot to set up so our loved ones, when they do show up, regardless of traffic, [they] can tailgate with us."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mark Castanon, another avid tailgater, said changing the way fans can tailgate ruins their enthusiasm.

"Tailgating' is a way that family comes together. The faithful are family. And I have a lot of family out there in those tailgates," Castanon said. "That's what we look forward to. Of course, we love the game. Of course, we love the players. Of course, we love the team and the game, but … we get ready to go by going to the tailgates."