49ers star Williams sought LeBron's advice on career longevity

Perhaps no professional athlete embodies career longevity better than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

And while 49ers left tackle Trent Williams doesn't envision himself playing 20-plus years in the NFL, as James has in the NBA, he still looks to follow in the 39-year-old's footsteps to some degree.

Williams spoke with ESPN's Nick Wagoner, where he revealed that shortly after San Francisco's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, he and some of his 49ers teammates traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where they stayed at a beach property owned by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning's neighbor at the property is none other than James, who showed up during Williams and the 49ers' stay. The All-Pro left tackle, who has met James once before, was able to chat with the NBA star about extending his illustrious career while continuing to play at a high level.

"When you see and talk to a guy like that who is going and doing it at the highest level we've ever seen and doesn't show any signs of slowing down," Williams told Wagoner. "I know that it can be done."

Williams, according to Wagoner, also discussed with James how to get over a championship loss as well as exchanging advice on important dietary, training and recovery habits.

Who better to learn from?

Williams, now in his 14th NFL season, has been named to 11 Pro Bowls and is a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He has done just about everything he set out to do in his career, except for win a Super Bowl.

And as long as he continues to play at a high level, that will be his and the 49ers' ultimate goal.

