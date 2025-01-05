Sharks figuring out ‘recipe' of how to win after thriller vs. Devils

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

When you’re good, you make your own luck.

The Sharks are starting to learn that.

Some good fortune helped San Jose pull out a last-minute 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.

With just 30 seconds to go in a deadlock, Jonas Siegenthaler (71) tries to rim the puck out, but it hit referee Kendrick Nicholson. Alex Wennberg (21) jumped on the found gold, went back to the point, and a long Cody Ceci (4) shot eluded Jacob Markstrom.

But this goal wasn’t just about a bank error in the San Jose Sharks’ favor, or Wennberg on the forecheck.

“It really starts for me in the defensive zone. A play that doesn’t get noticed, Henry Thrun pushes a guy into the pile, exactly what we want to do. We want to outnumber that puck. We win that puck, and then we stay in the attack,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We don’t sit back and wait just to dump a puck in. We go on the attack and play aggressive."

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast