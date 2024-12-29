Gilroy native Dustin Wolf leads Flames over Sharks

A South Bay native helped defeat the South Bay's team in an NHL game Saturday night.

Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, who was born in Gilroy, stopped six San Jose Sharks shots in the first 4 minutes to set the tone while his teammates peppered San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov on the way to a 3-1 win over the last-place Sharks in front of a sellout crowd at SAP Center.

It was the Sharks' seventh straight loss.

Askarov made 30 saves to keep the Sharks in the game, but San Jose was unable to net the equalizer against Wolf, who finished with 21 saves. The Flames scored an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Sharks rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini tied it at 1-1 early in the second period with a one-timer, his 12th goal of the season. He leads all NHL rookies in goals and is tied for most points by a rookie (27).

It's worth noting the Sharks were playing the second in a back-to-back, coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, while the Flames hadn't played in a week.