Vitek Vanecek

Vanecek's strong night helps lift Sharks past Blue Jackets in OT

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Sharks stole a 2-1 overtime victory … and it felt so good.

There obviously is a ton for the Sharks to work on — they were outshot 50-27 and 18-7 in an especially ugly third period — but let’s talk about the positives (and hope San Jose can improve the negatives for a tough matchup on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild).

Vitek Vanecek, with one 49-save performance, reminded us, as he did in the pre-season, to not write him off. He’s not as familiar to Sharks fans as Mackenzie Blackwood — he was hurt when San Jose acquired him last year and never played a game — but historically, from 2020 to 2023, he was a legitimate No. 1 for playoff teams.

If Vanecek and Blackwood can continue to perform, general manager Mike Grier might be able to extract some value yet for one of them by the trade deadline. They both have recent history as NHL-caliber starters. Once either is dealt, you figure it’s top prospect Yaroslav Askarov’s time with the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini, in his first game since opening night, struggled, but it appears that the 2024 first-overall pick at least got through it healthy. He will get a lot better, he hasn’t played in almost a month.

San Jose Sharks

