Smith listed as day-to-day for Sharks with upper-body injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Will Smith didn’t practice on Friday.

“He’s got an upper-body injury, probably day-to-day,” Warsofsky said. “Game-time. We’ll see how tomorrow shakes out.”

When did Smith get hurt?

“I don’t even know,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said. For what it’s worth, San Jose Hockey Now saw Smith around the Sharks’ room, not looking particularly injured, so day-to-day checks out, at least visually. Of course, that’s just a surface read.

He also finished Thursday night’s 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New Lines?

Without Smith, there were some interesting wrinkles in the San Jose Sharks lines, especially on the power play.

Despite the 8-1 humiliation, Warsofsky looks like he might keep most of the lines and D-pairings together, which makes sense, Thursday night was one speed bump in an otherwise strong stretch of play.

