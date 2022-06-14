2022 NBA Finals

NSFW Draymond Green Chant Reaches Athletics-Red Sox Game in Boston

Draymond Green heard it from the fans at … Fenway Park?

By Eric He

NSFW Draymond chant reaches A's-Red Sox game at Fenway originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green wasn’t at the Athletics-Red Sox game on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but he was still on the minds of some Boston fans. 

During the fifth inning of the game – which the A’s lost 6-1 – an NSFW chant similar to the one that the TD Garden crowd rained down on the Warriors forward during Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals broke out, and it was audible on the broadcast.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sports

NBA Finals 6 hours ago

Warriors to Host Watch Party at Chase Center for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Warriors 14 hours ago

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Add to Warriors Big Three Lore

Green, who clearly got under the skin of the Boston Celtics and their fans during the first two games of the series, received deafening boos when the series shifted to Boston.

Perhaps the fans at Fenway Park were just bored, as the Red Sox were ahead 6-0 in the fifth inning. Or maybe they saw the opponent was another Bay Area team and somehow connected the dots to Green.

Related: Draymond on Celtics fans' chants, playing villain role

In any case, if fans at an unrelated baseball game were chanting at Green, it’s a sure bet that the chants will continue during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, when the Warriors look to close out a championship at TD Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NBA FinalsGolden State WarriorsOakland AthleticsDraymond GreenBoston Red Sox
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us