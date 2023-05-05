Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Apologizes for Apparent Racial Slur During TV Broadcast

The Oakland Athletics are once again in the headlines. But this time, it’s because of their long time TV announcer.

A’s announcer Glen Kuiper appeared to use the "N" word on the team's pregame show Friday night.

Kuiper was chatting about his day in Kansas City, where the A's were playing the Royals. He was referring to his visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum when the incident happened.

More than an hour later, Kuiper apologized during the game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," he said. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said and I just wanted to apologize for that."

The A’s released the following statement Friday night:

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

Note: A’s games are aired on NBC Sports California, which is NBC Bay Area’s cable sister station.