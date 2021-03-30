NCAA Tournament

Official Collapses, Wheeled Off Court on Stretcher

On the CBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore said Smith was feeling “lightheaded," leading to the fall

Referee Bert Smith is taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the first half of an Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and Southern California during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor early in the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Smith had just set up on the baseline as the Trojans were moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

He stayed down for about five minutes, and then was able to stand up and move to a nearby stretcher. He was alert and sitting up with his arms crossed as he was taken off the court.

Sports

Giants 6 hours ago

Five Things That Must Go Right for Giants to Make 2021 Playoff Run

49ers 10 hours ago

Mac Jones, Kyle Shanahan Show Why QB-49ers Coach Are Ideal NFL Draft Pair

On the CBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore said Smith was feeling “lightheaded," leading to the fall. He said Smith was being treated by trainers in the locker room and is stable.

Smith was officiating his second Elite Eight. He was replaced by an alternate, William Henderson, who had been at the scorer's table.

The matchup was the 70th game Smith has worked this season, according to kenpom.com. He has officiated in multiple conferences.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NCAA Tournament
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us