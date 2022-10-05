Predicting NBA's Point, Rebound and Assist Leaders for 2022-23 Season

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?

Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers big man is looking poised to repeat in that category as the new season tips off soon.

Along with the NBA scoring leader, let’s take a look at who could lead the league in rebounds and assists, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who will be the NBA scoring leader in 2022?

Embiid, Antetokounmpo and Dončić are the early favorites to take home the scoring title in 2022. Along with those three, here’s a look at the top 10:

Who will be the NBA rebound leader in 2022?

Despite averaging 14.7 rebounds per game last year, new Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is not expected to hold that spot again. Instead, back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokić is the favorite. Here’s the top 10:

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets: +300

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves: +325

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings : +550

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +550

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +800

Jonas Valančiūnas, New Orleans Pelicans: +1600

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers: +1600

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks: +2000

Jusuf Nurkić, Portland Trail Blazers: +2500

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat : +3000

Who will be the NBA assists leader in 2022?

After leading the league in assists per game last year with 10.8, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is favored to repeat in 2022-23. Here’s the top 11:

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns: +210

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers: +225

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +500

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks: +600

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: +700

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets: +1200

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2000

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: +3300

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves: +3300

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks: +4000

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets: +4000

How many NBA players have a scoring title and assist title?

Seven NBA players have both a scoring and assist title, which are won based on average rather than total. Here are those players and the years they achieved those feats:

Wilt Chamberlain

Scoring - 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966

Assists - 1968

Oscar Robertson

Scoring - 1968

Assists - 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1969

Nate Archibald

Scoring - 1973

Assists - 1973

Jerry West

Scoring - 1970

Assists - 1972

James Harden

Scoring - 2018, 2019, 2020

Assists - 2017

Russell Westbrook

Scoring - 2015, 2017

Assists - 2018, 2019

LeBron James

Scoring - 2008

Assists - 2020

Has anyone ever led the NBA in points and assists?

Two NBA players have led the league in total points and total assists in one season. Nate Archibald did it in 1972-73 with 2,719 points and 910 assists, then Trae Young did it last season with 2,155 points and 737 assists.

Who are the top 3 assist leaders in NBA history?

John Stockton leads all NBA players with 15,806 career assists, while Jason Kidd (12,091) and Chris Paul (10,977) are second and third on the list.

Who has the most rebounds and assists in NBA history?

Wilt Chamberlain has the most rebounds in NBA history with 23,924 while Stockton has the most assists with 15,806, as aforementioned.

