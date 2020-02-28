Giants

Program Note: Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area

79267286
Getty Images

San Francisco Giants baseball is back! The Giants will take on National League West rival the Colorado Rockies in a Spring Training game Friday evening on NBC Bay Area!

Here's the programming schedule for Friday:

  • 6 p.m. - Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area
  • 9 p.m. - Dateline.
  • 2:35 a.m. Saturday - Lincoln Rhyme-Bone Collector

Don't forget, you can always watch NBC programming on demand at NBC.com/video/full-episodes or on the NBC app.

Sports

49ers 5 hours ago

49ers’ Shanahan Says He’d Love to Re-Sign Sanders

Raiders 4 hours ago

Gruden: Raiders to be Active in Free Agency

The NBC Bay Area Giants broadcasts will feature Emmy Award winning Mike Krukow (color analyst) and Hall-of-Famer Jon Miller (play-by-play) in the broadcast booth joined by in-game reporter Amy Gutierrez during home games. As they have in previous years, NBC Sports Bay Area will provide production services for the NBC Bay Area games.

This article tagged under:

GiantsMLBRockies
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us