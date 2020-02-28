Program Note: Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Giants baseball is back! The Giants will take on National League West rival the Colorado Rockies in a Spring Training game Friday evening on NBC Bay Area!

Here's the programming schedule for Friday:

6 p.m. - Giants vs. Rockies on NBC Bay Area

9 p.m. - Dateline.

2:35 a.m. Saturday - Lincoln Rhyme-Bone Collector

The NBC Bay Area Giants broadcasts will feature Emmy Award winning Mike Krukow (color analyst) and Hall-of-Famer Jon Miller (play-by-play) in the broadcast booth joined by in-game reporter Amy Gutierrez during home games. As they have in previous years, NBC Sports Bay Area will provide production services for the NBC Bay Area games.