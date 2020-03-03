Raiders’ Mayock May Have His Eyes on Clemson Again

A year ago, Raiders first-year general manager Mike Mayock was all in on Clemson.

In the first round, he selected Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. In the second round it was Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen. In the fifth round, Mayock drafted Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Each contributed to the Raiders, helping the team improve to 7-9 after a 4-12 season in 2018.

Now, as Mayock gets ready to make his second draft (along with head coach Jon Gruden), he may again be focused on adding more talent from Clemson, a college football powerhouse.

Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah, a draft analyst for the NFL Network, released his first mock draft since last week’s NFL Combine and has the Raiders using one of their two first-round picks, at No. 19, on Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell.

Wrote Jeremiah: "Mayock loves Clemson products, and Terrell is a long, athletic player who would fit beautifully with his former teammate, 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen."

Terrell, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, played all 15 Tigers games this past season and had two interceptions, six pass breakups and 37 tackles. The two-year Clemson starter interviewed with the Raiders at the Combine. Terrell told a reporter last week he views Mullen as a "big brother" and would love to play with him.

"Trayvon knows who I am, I know who he is," Terrell told Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "So being the kind of partner to him, that would be great, too." Terrell added that he loved meeting Gruden and could feel his energy in their meeting.

Terrell had a good performance at the Combine according to multiple reports, and is expected to go in the first round.