English Premier League

Report: Chelsea Agrees Record Fee for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez

The fee is a record in the English Premier League

By Sanjesh Singh

Enzo Fernandez
Getty

Chelsea have finally landed their man.

The Blues reportedly agreed to sign Enzo Fernandez from S.L. Benfica for a record 120 million euros, according to various reports.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The deal broke with just an hour to go in the January transfer window, with medicals and paperwork completed an hour after thanks to an extension since it was a transfer involving a team out of England.

It tops the 117 million euros Manchester City paid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea had been in talks to sign the 22-year-old Fernandez, who was named the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Young Player of the Tournament after breaking out in Argentina's title run, all window, and the fee would boost the club's already-lucrative spending.

Sports

NFL 3 hours ago

DeMeco Ryans Hired as Texans' New Head Coach on Six-Year Contract

49ers 24 hours ago

49ers 2023 QB Situation: Brock Purdy's Injury Opens Trey Lance Option

After spending nearly 300 million euros on eight players in the 2022 summer window, Chelsea spent a little over 200 million euros on seven players this winter prior to the Fernandez deal.

The additions in winter include LW Mykhailo Mudryk, LCB Benoit Badiashile, RW Noni Madueke, RB Malo Gusto, CM Andrey Santos, ST David Fofana and CF Joao Felix, with Gusto arriving in the summer of 2023 and Felix being a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

This article tagged under:

English Premier Leaguesoccer
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us