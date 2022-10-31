Lionel Messi

Report: Inter Miami ‘Confident' of Signing Lionel Messi to MLS Deal

Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer

By Logan Reardon

Lionel Messi’s next chapter could be in the United States.

Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer club that is co-owned by David Beckham, reportedly is “increasingly confident” of signing the 35-year-old Argentinian.

Messi, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2021 after a storied 22-year run with FC Barcelona dating back to his youth career, is free to explore his options as his contract with PSG expires next summer.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that PSG is interested in a renewal with Messi, and that Barcelona will pursue a reunion. Miami’s ownership group, which includes Beckham and billionaires Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, has held “numerous meetings” with Messi’s father, according to Ornstein.

With the World Cup three weeks away, Messi’s contract talks are likely to resume once play concludes in Qatar around the new year. The upcoming tournament will be Messi’s final World Cup appearance as he pursues his first title for Argentina.

Messi, who is widely considered one of the best soccer players of all-time, would be a massive coup for American soccer. 

International stars like Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaká and Wayne Rooney all played in MLS late in their careers and set a similar precedent, but none had Messi’s stature. He’s won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes.

Inter Miami finished with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws in 2022, which put it sixth in the Eastern Conference. Miami then lost 3-0 to No. 3 seed New York City FC in the first round of the playoffs.

