Warriors' Klay Thompson Has Torn Achilles, Out for Season: Report

The news is in on Klay Thompson, and it isn't good.

The Warriors star sustained a torn right Achilles tendon and will miss the entire 2020-21 season, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The injury took place during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday, just hours before the Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft.

This is devastating for the five-time All-Star, the Warriors organization, Golden State fans everywhere and the league in general.

Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, and now will be robbed of a second consecutive season in the middle of his prime.

The three-time NBA champion will turn 31 years old in February, and here is his contract breakdown:

-2020-21: $35.4 million

-2021-22: $38 million

-2022-23: $40.6 million

-2023-24: $43.2 million

When you factor in the possibility that Klay suffered a major injury, it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever if the Warriors end up signing Avery Bradley with the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception. Bradley could end up having a huge role with Golden State ... https://t.co/5Qu4psIE51 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 19, 2020

With free agency opening Friday afternoon -- and the Warriors' $17.2 million traded player exception expiring Monday -- owner Joe Lacob, president of basketball operations Bob Myers and the rest of the front office have some huge decisions to make in short order.

