Warriors' Klay Thompson Has Torn Achilles, Out for Season: Report

The news is in on Klay Thompson, and it isn't good.
The Warriors star sustained a torn right Achilles tendon and will miss the entire 2020-21 season, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The injury took place during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday, just hours before the Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft.
This is devastating for the five-time All-Star, the Warriors organization, Golden State fans everywhere and the league in general.
Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, and now will be robbed of a second consecutive season in the middle of his prime.
The three-time NBA champion will turn 31 years old in February, and here is his contract breakdown:
-2020-21: $35.4 million
-2021-22: $38 million
-2022-23: $40.6 million
-2023-24: $43.2 million
With free agency opening Friday afternoon -- and the Warriors' $17.2 million traded player exception expiring Monday -- owner Joe Lacob, president of basketball operations Bob Myers and the rest of the front office have some huge decisions to make in short order.