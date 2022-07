The San Jose Sharks on Tuesday were expected to introduce David Quinn as their new head coach during a formal news conference at SAP Center.

Quinn, the current coach for Team USA, has three years of experience as an NHL head coach. He led the New York Rangers from 2018-21, compiling a 96-87-25 record, and the Rangers made one playoff appearance under his watch.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier hired Quinn about three weeks into his own new job with San Jose.