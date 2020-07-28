SF Giants Fans Concerned About Miami Marlins' COVID Outbreak

San Francisco Giants fans are on the edge of their seats, excited about Tuesday’s home opener but concerned about how a COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins will impact the season.

Twelve Miami players and two coaches tested positive for coronavirus, causing them to cancel Monday night's home opener. They stayed in Philadelphia where it played the Phillies over the weekend.

With the scope of the outbreak unknown and testing ongoing, Major League Baseball's commissioner Rob Manfred says the plan is to continue playing ball.

"Just test it, slow it down, let them figure it out," said Giants fan Darryl Worthan. "They're smart, not gonna do anything bad for the players."

The Giants organization says it is following MLB protocols. Players are set to hit the field Tuesday to take on the San Diego Padres.

No fans are allowed inside but quiet restaurants and bars near Oracle Park are hoping they will enjoy the game.

