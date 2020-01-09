NHL

Sharks’ Captain Couture Has Fractured Ankle, Out 6 Weeks: Report

By NBC Sports Bay Area

Getty Images

Sharks captain Logan Couture went down and exited the 3-2 loss to the Blues early on Tuesday after he awkwardly fell into the boards following a collision.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday afternoon that he's hearing Couture fractured his ankle, with the Sharks' star likely out for around six weeks.

This is terrible news for any team, but especially San Jose, a team that has struggled to find consistency all season long.

Before his fall, Couture led the Sharks with 36 points on the season and is second among the team's forwards in ice time, trailing only Evander Kane.

The Sharks are currently 19-22-4 and this news likely counts them out of any playoff hopes.

