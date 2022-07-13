San Jose Sharks

Sharks Sign Forward Oskar Lindblom to Two-Year Contract

The San Jose Sharks announced they signed Oskar Lindblom to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

By Julia Elbaba

The San Jose Sharks signed forward Oskar Lindblom to a two-year contract, General Manager Mike Grier announced on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Oskar is a proven forward who can provide offensive upside in the middle of our lineup," said Grier. "He has overcome significant obstacles in his young career and his strength and desire to play hockey is immeasurable. We are happy to have him join our organization."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lindblom, 25, was drafted in 2014 by the Philadelphia Flyers where he started on the affiliate team before making his way up to the NHL in 2018.

With the Flyers, the Swede played in 263 regular season games and six playoff games, scoring a total of 97 points (50 goals, 47 assists) from 2018-2022.

On December 10, 2019, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a kind of bone cancer.

Sports

Sharks 2 hours ago

Sharks Trade Brent Burns to Hurricanes in NHL Blockbuster

NBA Jul 12

Bobby Marks Gives Stunning Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James Take

Lindblom completed his chemotherapy treatments several months later, and was later named the recipient of the 2019-20 Masterton Trophy at the end of the NHL season. 

The annual NHL accolade is awarded to the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

On April 18, 2021, the Flyers honored Lindblom at their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, which was the first time the star had returned to play on the ice post-cancer diagnosis and treatment. ​

This article tagged under:

San Jose Sharks
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us