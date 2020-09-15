San Jose Plays Portland in Conference Matchup

Portland Timbers (4-4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-4-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes are 2-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Chris Wondolowski leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two goals. San Jose has scored 21 goals.

The Timbers are 4-4-2 in Western Conference games. Portland is tenth in the Western Conference giving up just 26 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wondolowski leads San Jose with two goals. has five goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Diego Valeri has three goals and two assists for Portland. has three goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 7.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.7 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores (injured), Diego Chara, Dairon Asprilla (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.