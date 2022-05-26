Warriors

Steph Curry Joins NBA Royalty With Sixth NBA Finals Trip, Two MVPs

By Tom Dierberger

Steph joins NBA royalty with another Finals trip added to resume originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, Steph Curry’s name is on the top of countless elite lists.

When the final buzzer sounded in the Warriors’ series-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, Curry etched his name onto a few more leaderboards among the greatest winners in league history.

Curry is now the eighth player in NBA history to win multiple MVP awards and reach the Finals at least six times, per Statmuse, He joins Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and LeBron James on that list.

He also now has six Finals appearances in his first 13 NBA seasons -- the same amount as Jordan in as many years.

Curry advanced past the conference finals for the first time in 2015, his sixth campaign in the league at the age of 26. Jordan reached the NBA Finals for the first time as a 27-year-old in 1991 to finish off his seventh NBA season.

RELATED: Draymond confident Warriors will play Celtics in Finals

Curry also raised his name on the list of most career Finals appearances among point guards, trailing the likes of Jerry West and Magic Johnson -- who the Western Conference finals MVP award that Curry won is named after -- by three.

Now just wait to see these lists if Curry is able to win his fourth championship ring.

