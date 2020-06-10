Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Still Hungry, Bob Myers Says

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you're one of the people doubting that the Warriors can win another NBA title with their current core, watch out.

Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers was asked Monday if Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are chomping at the bit to get back on the court together.

"Those guys are very prideful," Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock. "They've proven they are competitive, they've proven that they are winners, they've proven they've played through adversity, so it's just who they are, I don't need to say it. People that watch them just know it. People can look back at the last five years and say it was easy, but it never was easy, watching it up close as I did, for them.

"So I think it's in there, it's part of who they are, it's part of why they've all won three championships. And I don't doubt they will come back with that same hunger to try to do it again."

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season as he recovered from surgery to repair the torn left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. If the 2020-21 season begins in December, and Thompson is healthy, it will 17 to 18 months between games for him.

Curry played in just five games after breaking his left hand in the fourth game of season. And with his running mates sidelined, Green played in just 43 of the Warriors' 70 games this season.

All of that led to the Warriors stumbling to an NBA-worst 15-50 record.

Now, presuming health, the Warriors' core three are out to prove they can win another NBA title without Kevin Durant, who left for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency last summer.

Once the current season ends in October, Myers will have a chance to retool the Warriors' roster to give Curry, Thompson and Green a supporting cast that can help them get back to the top of the mountain.

