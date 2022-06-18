Steph Curry's MVP-Filled, NBA Title Season Perfectly Summed Up by Steve Kerr

Kerr: Steph's MVP-filled season 'crowning achievement' of career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There aren’t many words that describe what Steph Curry accomplished this season.

The Warriors superstar broke the all-time 3-point record in December, graduated college and was named MVP of the All-Star Game and the Western Conference finals.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He also became a four-time NBA champion after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. And when his name finally was called for the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award, it was the icing on an already delicious cake.

“I think it’s his crowning achievement of his career and that’s pretty amazing to say,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke after the win on Thursday. “He’s one of the great players of all time. He’s won multiple championships, multiple MVPs, he’s pretty much done everything.

“But for him to lead this team to a championship and win Finals MVP after what we’ve been through the last couple of years, after what he’s been through on a personal level with his injury two seasons ago and having to carry so much of the load for us, just an incredible achievement for Steph.”

His teammate Draymond Green was there to witness it all: the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

So seeing the hard work Curry put in behind the scenes finally pay off was special for Green.

"It’s been such an incredible year but it couldn’t have happened to a better person, a more deserving person," Green told Burke on Thursday. "Someone who stayed true to this entire process from the very beginning. When he had his injuries when other guys had their injuries, he stayed down, he stayed the course. That’s the head of our snake, we follow him and to see him cap off a year with a championship and a Finals MVP, it doesn't get much better than that. Probably arguably the greatest year for an individual player in NBA history."

Curry became just the sixth player in NBA history to win four titles, multiple league MVPs and a Finals MVP, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan.

Talk about elite company.

While Curry continues to shatter records and join exclusive NBA clubs, he has proven that the sky truly is the limit for himself.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast