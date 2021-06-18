Steve Kerr Describes Golf Round, Dinner With Barack Obama

Kerr describes his round of golf, dinner with Barack Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steve Kerr has accomplished a lot in his life.
And a couple weeks ago, he did something he never will forget.
Kerr had the privilege of playing a round of golf at Pebble Beach with the 44th President of the United States -- Barack Obama.
"Thrill of a lifetime. Thrill of a lifetime," the Warriors coach said this week on The Rex Chapman Show with Josh Hopkins. "And then having dinner afterwards with him. Basically a full day. We had the most amazing day. Just to hear him talk.
"To talk world events and then seamlessly go into the nuances of the pick-and-roll in the NBA ... he's incredible. I was so lucky."
That is awesome.
And there really isn't anything else to say.
