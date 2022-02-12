Here Are Some Memorable Super Bowl National Anthem Performances

Since the Super Bowl took flight back in 1967, audiences have patiently waited each year for more than just the game matchup. The event is full of entertainment, starting with the national anthem, leading into the halftime show, and of course, the advertisements!

As the formal kickoff of the Super Bowl experience, the national anthem has a special role in setting the tone for the night. As the Bengals take on the Rams on Sunday, Feb. 13, we will see this honorary tradition once again.

Since the first Super Bowl, the song has been performed by some of the most iconic chart-toppers in pop music history. Ranging from Whitney Houston to Gladys Knight, all the way to P!nk and Beyonce, straight to Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato – there is no doubt that this year has a lot to live up to.

Check out what we have to say about this year’s performance, past performances, and the real duration of the song.

Who will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI?

Mickey Guyton, an American country music singer, will perform the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVI.

Who has performed the national anthem?

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang the national anthem for Super Bowl LV, Demi Lovato for Super Bowl LIV and Gladys Knight for Super Bowl LIII.

Here’s the complete list of national anthem singers (in reverse chronological order):

Super Bowl LV: Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan

Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato

Super Bowl LIII: Gladys Knight

Super Bowl LII: P!nk

Super Bowl LI: Luke Bryan

Super Bowl 50: Lady Gaga

Super Bowl XLIX: Idina Menzel

Super Bowl XLVIII: Renee Fleming

Super Bowl XLVII: Alicia Keys

Super Bowl XLVI: Kelly Clarkson

Super Bowl XLV: Christina Aguilera

Super Bowl XLIV: Carrie Underwood

Super Bowl XLIII: Jennifer Hudson:

Super Bowl XLII: Jordin Sparks

Super Bowl XLI: Billy Joel

Super Bowl XL: Aaron Neville, Aretha Franklin

Super Bowl XXXIX: Combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Beyonce

Super Bowl XXXVII: The Chicks

Super Bowl XXXVI: Mariah Carey

Super Bowl XXXV: The Backstreet Boys

Super Bowl XXXIV: Faith Hill

Super Bowl XXXIII: Cher

Super Bowl XXXII: Jewel

Super Bowl XXXI: Luther Vandross

Super Bowl XXX: Vanessa Williams

Super Bowl XXIX: Kathie Lee Gifford

Super Bowl XXVIII: Natalie Cole

Super Bowl XXVII: Garth Brooks

Super Bowl XXVI: Harry Connick Jr.

Super Bowl XXV: Whitney Houston, Florida Orchestra

Super Bowl XXIV: Aaron Neville

Super Bowl XXIII: Billy Joel

Super Bowl XXII: Herb Alpert (trumpet)

Super Bowl XXI: Neil Diamond

Super Bowl XX: Wynton Marsalis (trumpet)

Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco Boys Chorus, San Francisco Girls Chorus, Piedmont Children’s Chorus, San Francisco Children’s Chorus

Super Bowl XVIII: Barry Manilow

Super Bowl XVII: Leslie Easterbrook

Super Bowl XVI: Diana Ross

Super Bowl XV: Helen O’Connell

Super Bowl XIV: Cheryl Ladd

Super Bowl XIII: The Colgate Thirteen

Super Bowl XII: Phyllis Kelly of Northeast Louisiana University

Super Bowl XI: None. Vikki Carr sang “America the Beautiful”

Super Bowl X: Tom Sullivan

Super Bowl IX: New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America Chorus

Super Bowl VIII: Charley Pride

Super Bowl VII: Little Angels of Chicago’s Holy Angels Church (children’s choir)

Super Bowl VI: U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale

Super Bowl V: Tommy Loy (trumpet)

Super Bowl IV: Doc Severinsen, Pat O’Brien and The Southern University Band

Super Bowl III: Lloyd Geisler of the Washington National Symphony Orchestra (trumpet)

Super Bowl II: GSU Tiger Marching Band

Super Bowl I: The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band and UCLA choir

What are some of the best national anthem performances in Super Bowl history?

All of the past national anthem performances have been ones to remember. However, these stood out as some of the very greatest:

Whitney Houston (1991)

Mariah Carey (2002)

Demi Lovato (2020)

What’s the longest national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Interestingly enough, people actually place bets on the length of the national anthem. It really just depends on the over or the under.

The average duration of the song extends from about 1:50 seconds to about 1:55 seconds, which is what the sportsbook allots. However, there have been various exceptions in the past years. For instance, Alicia Keys’ performance lasted 2 minutes and 35 seconds at Super Bowl XLVII. In 2021, Eric Church and Jazime Sullivan’s performance lasted 2 minutes and 16 seconds. While on the other hand, Billy Joel belted out the iconic tune in only 1 minute and 30 seconds at Super Bowl XLI.

If Ariana Grande took the mic and graced us with her long vocal runs, the sportsbook might be in for a bit of a longer presentation, whereas Eminem would lay down the lyrics quickly and efficiently. At the end of the day, the song’s length can vary and it really all depends on who performs it.