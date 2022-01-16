Twitter Reacts to 49ers-Cowboys Nickelodeon NFL Playoff Broadcast

Slime! Best moments from 49ers-Cowboys Nickelodeon broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are facing off in an NFC Wild Card Game showdown, but there many fans are enjoying the game in quite a unique way.

Along with being broadcast on CBS with standard announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, the game is simulcast on Nickelodeon with Noah Eagle, Nate Burelson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green on the call for a family-friendly telecast featuring slime graphics and kid analysts.

The Nickelodeon broadcast debuted last season in a playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, and CBS and Nickelodeon renewed their deal to do it again this season.

Twitter, of course, did what Twitter does and shared a bunch of pretty hilarious graphics from the game.

the slime is BACK pic.twitter.com/epRyG2yorh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2022

The slime monster might’ve been the only way the Pats could’ve stopped Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/OQlr8g8XIx — Andrew Battifarano (@AndrewAtBatt) January 16, 2022

Mitchell earns the first sliming of the day 😄



pic.twitter.com/PGfvQfjp7U — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 16, 2022

What does Robbie Gould have against salami? @robbiegould09 pic.twitter.com/FjWeMkeQcN — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 16, 2022

The first and last time Zeke will ever be compared to Sonic the Hedgehog… pic.twitter.com/NCyq5cfd0w — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 16, 2022

The slime to trace receiver routes is a nice touch pic.twitter.com/G08iVfFlNp — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 16, 2022

The 49ers have gotten off to a hot start, but it remains to be seen which team will get the most slime action when all is said and done.