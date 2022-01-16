NFL Playoffs

Twitter Reacts to 49ers-Cowboys Nickelodeon NFL Playoff Broadcast

Nickelodeon is broadcasting a playoff game for the second straight season

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Slime! Best moments from 49ers-Cowboys Nickelodeon broadcast

The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are facing off in an NFC Wild Card Game showdown, but there many fans are enjoying the game in quite a unique way.

Along with being broadcast on CBS with standard announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, the game is simulcast on Nickelodeon with Noah Eagle, Nate Burelson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green on the call for a family-friendly telecast featuring slime graphics and kid analysts.

The Nickelodeon broadcast debuted last season in a playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, and CBS and Nickelodeon renewed their deal to do it again this season.

Twitter, of course, did what Twitter does and shared a bunch of pretty hilarious graphics from the game.

The 49ers have gotten off to a hot start, but it remains to be seen which team will get the most slime action when all is said and done.

