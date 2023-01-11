Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis fans were shocked when Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open earlier this week.

It turned out that the 25-year-old is missing the first Grand Slam of the year because she is pregnant with her first baby.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Osaka posted a picture of an ultrasound and wrote a letter to fans explaining her whereabouts and the next chapter.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," she wrote.

In the letter, she talks about how her time away from tennis has given her a newfound appreciation for the sport and how she has learned so many new lessons.

On becoming a mom, Osaka admits that "one thing I am looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom."

She concluded the letter by telling fans that she will be back in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion only played in 11 tournaments during the 2022 season -- the last being the Japan Open in September where she retired down 1-0 in the first round.

The last singles major she won was the 2021 Australian Open and since she has not made it past the third round either.

Osaka has been very vocal about her mental health struggles, taking time away from the sport to receive the care she needs.

Despite her absence from the tennis court, she remains the highest-paid female athlete, according to Forbes, due to her various partnerships.

Osaka will soon join a number of female professional tennis players that are still active in the sport as mothers.