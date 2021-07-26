NFL

Texans Willing to Listen to Deshaun Watson Trade Offers

Houston enters the season Tyrod Taylor as its expected starting quarterback

The Houston Texans reportedly have been listening to trade offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston's asking price for Watson remains "high," according to NFL Tom Pelissero, with the team expecting to net back at least three first-rounds picks if not more from the trade.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Watson showed up to training camp this weekend despite having 22 civil lawsuits against him resolved.

Watson's cases remain pending, and the criminal investigation sparked by some of those same complaints has not yet been closed. 

Sports

athletics 12 hours ago

Mariners Pull Closer in Wild Card Race, Hold Off A's 4-3

Giants 14 hours ago

Giants Observations: LaMonte Wade Jr. Homers Twice in 6-1 Win

The quarterback has not been placed on paid leave yet. He requested a trade from the team earlier this offseason.

Watson signed a 4-year contract for $156 million in the fall of 2020.

Watson trade rumors this offseason have included possible NFL destinations like the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings.

This article tagged under:

NFLfootballDeshaun WatsonHouston Texans
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us