5 to Watch: Salinas Native on US Softball Team, Tokyo Olympics Day 1 in Pictures, Skateboarding Olympic Debut

How about that Opening Ceremony Friday? The event had millions of people glued to their screens watching athletes from around the world representing their countries. On day two, we're getting into it and taking a look at the debut of skateboarding, women's softball, surfing and more. Here's a look at the action coming up and where to catch it:

Salinas native on USA's women's softball team chases the win:

The U.S. softball team will play against Australia today at 6 p.m. Team USA has two shutout wins under its belt, against Italy on Tuesday night and then against Canada on Wednesday evening.

Watch live at 6 p.m. on NBCSN, or stream online.

Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut

Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at 5 p.m. tonight, with American star Nyjah Huston looking to win gold in the men's street event.

Huston is a four-time world champion with golds at the World Skateboarding Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also has 18 X Games medals with 16 coming in the street event. He is the highest-paid skateboarder in the world and will now look to shine in the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

Huston is the favorite in the event, with Americans Jake Ilardi and Jagger Eaton also competing for the men.

Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith will represent the U.S. in the women’s street event.

You can watch on NBCSN, or stream online here and here.

American surfers Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks go for gold

Weather permitting, the first surfing competition in the Olympics will begin at 3 p.m. with the first group of heats for the men. The first women’s heats will be at 6:20 p.m.

Carissa Moore is the gold medal favorite for the women, and 19-year-old Caroline Marks could also contend for a medal. Expectations are lower for the American men, with both Kolohe Andino and John John Florence coming off injury.

You can watch on NBCSN, or stream online here and here.

Simone Biles’ quest for more gold begins early Sunday morning

On Sunday, Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastic team will compete in the qualifying round as they begin their quest for a third straight team gold. Although Team USA’s place in the finals is all but secured, the qualification will also determine which athletes make the finals of the individual events.

Since only two athletes from each country can move on to the finals, some of the Americans will be on the outside looking in no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the vault, where she is expected to debut the Yurchenko double pike, but both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are talented vaulters hoping to be the one to join Biles in the final.

Watch the Subdivision 2 qualifications live at here.

Team USA takes on France in men’s basketball on Sunday morning

All eyes are on Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard as they lead Team USA into the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics beginning Sunday morning.

Team USA has dominated the competition in its Olympic history, winning 15 gold medals since 1936. However, Gregg Popovich’s team experienced a shaky start in their exhibition matches, falling to Nigeria and Australia. The team bounced back with exhibition wins over Argentina and Spain and enters Olympic competition with some momentum.

The team of NBA stars will begin Group A play against France, which features a couple of notable NBA players as well. Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers and Evan Fournier of the Boston Celtics will try to bring France its first Olympic men’s basketball medal since 2000.

Watch the game live here.