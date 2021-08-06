5 to Watch: Marin's Joe Ryan Going for Gold With Team USA Baseball

Pitcher Joe Ryan of Marin County and the U.S. baseball team square off against host nation Japan in the gold medal game early Saturday. Plus, Team USA basketball, featuring Warriors star Draymond Green, coach Steve Kerr and Oakland native Damian Lillard, also go for the gold. Here are the top events to watch Friday and Saturday:

Team USA faces Japan in baseball gold medal game

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Marin County product Joe Ryan helped the Americans defeat South Korea in the semifinals to get to the title game. By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the Sydney Olympics.

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 3 a.m. and air on USA Network at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Men’s basketball faces rematch against France for gold medal

Team USA, featuring Warriors Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr, will meet France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008, and will look to continue their streak.

Durant will look to lead the U.S. men to gold beginning at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

The game can be streamed live.

Team USA looks to add more medals in track and field in 4x400m relays

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000m race, men’s javelin throw, and the men’s 1500m race.

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. Watch on Peacock or stream live.

US golfer Nelly Korda goes for gold

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening.

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday morning at 15-under after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at 12-under. Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting 9-under par in the second round.

Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday in Tokyo even if weather delays are expected.

The gold medal will be awarded in women’s golf Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel.

The 2021 Olympics women’s golf tournament can be streamed live.

American Molly Seidel Wins Bronze in Women’s Marathon

Molly Seidel ran a stunning race in the women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics to secure the bronze medal in her third-ever marathon. Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the gold in 2:27:20, while her countrywoman Brigid Kosgei took the silver.

Seidel had previously only run a marathon in the Olympic trials and the 2020 London Marathon, which she finished in 2:25:13. She won four NCAA titles at Notre Dame, but the longest of them was only 10,000m. In winning a medal, Seidel fulfilled a childhood goal. As a fourth grader, she declared, “I wish I will make it into the olympics and win a gold medal”

This was Team USA’s first medal in the women’s marathon since Deena Kastor in 2004. Kastor was quick to congratulate Seidel on her third-place finish.