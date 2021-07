NBC Bay Area Broadcast Guide for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Watch this space (and bookmark this page) for updates to our NBC Bay Area broadcast schedule throughout the Tokyo Olympics.

Friday, July 23 (Day 1)

3:55 a.m. Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

8:00 a.m. Today Show

10:00 a.m. Tokyo Olympics Preview Show

1:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Local Special: From the Bay Area to Tokyo

2:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area News

2:30 p.m. California Live

3:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area News

3:30 p.m. NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

4:00 p.m. The Olympic Zone

4:30 p.m. Tokyo Olympics

9:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area News

9:10 p.m. Tokyo Olympics

Saturday, July 24 (Day 2)

1:10 a.m. The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

2:13 a.m. Tokyo Olympics

5:00 a.m. NBC Bay Area News

6:00 a.m. Tokyo Olympics

7:45 a.m. Tokyo Olympics

11:45 a.m. Tokyo Olympics

3:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area News

3:30 p.m. NBC Nightly News With Lester Hold

4:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area News

4:30 p.m. The Olympic Zone

5:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics

8:30 p.m. Tokyo Olympics

11:00 p.m. NBC Bay Area News

11:30 p.m. Tokyo Olympics