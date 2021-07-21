Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch, Livestream Guide and Daily Schedule

The time is here! The Tokyo Olympics are underway and dozens of teams and hundreds of athletes are ready to represent their country!

It's hard to keep up with times and dates of each competition, so bookmark this page and let is serve as your daily livestream guide to catch all the Tokyo Olympics action!

You can also scroll down to get a head start and look at the schedule for the following days. More coverage can be found at NBCOlympics.com.

Happy viewing and enjoy the Olympics!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

SOCCER

SOFTBALL

THURSDAY, JULY 22

ROWING

SOCCER

SOFTBALL

FRIDAY, JULY 23

ARCHERY

BADMINTON

BASKETBALL (3-ON-3)

BOXING

CYCLING

FENCING

FIELD HOCKEY

GYMNASTICS

HANDBALL

JUDO

ROWING

SHOOTING

SOFTBALL

TAEKWONDO

VOLLEYBALL

WATER POLO

WEIGHTLIFTING

SATURDAY JULY 24

ARCHERY

BADMINTON

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL (3-ON-3)

BOXING

CANOE/KAYAK-SLALOM

CYCLING

DIVING

EQUESTRIAN

FENCING

FIELD HOCKEY

GYMNASTICS

HANDBALL

JUDO

ROWING

SAILING

SHOOTING

SKATEBOARDING

SOCCER

SOFTBALL

SURFING

SWIMMING

TAEKWONDO

VOLLEYBALL

WATER POLO

WEIGHTLIFTING