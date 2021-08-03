Olympic Zone: Mental Tolls of Being the Best, the Moms of Team USA and More

The physical and mental tolls of being the best

Simone Biles shined the spotlight on mental health at the Olympic Games. But she's not the only Team USA athlete speaking out about the pressure to perform. Anne Thompson looks at the mental toll athletes experience.

The moms of Team USA on how their kids make them stronger

The moms of Team USA are building a legacy beyond their athletic accomplishments. Two-time Olympic medalist and mother of two, Jessica Mendoza, shares the stories of the Olympic moms who balance their family and career.

Gus Kenworthy attends thrilling U.S. women's soccer game

In this episode of 'Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy,' freestyle skier Kenworthy visits the Olympic stadium to watch the U.S. women's soccer team defeat the Netherlands in a shootout.

Natalie Morales learns the secret to perfect sushi

It's no secret that sushi is one of the most popular dishes in the world. But did you know fish isn't supposed to be the focus? Natalie Morales learns how to prepare and present the perfect dish in sushi school.

It takes a village: How Queens, NY shaped Dalilah Muhammad

Dalilah Muhammad is expected to race in one of the must-watch moments of the Olympics, the 400m hurdles. But before the Olympics, she was living in Queens, NY, where her supportive community helped lead her to success.