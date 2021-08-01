US Men's Water Polo Falls to Greece in Final Game Before Quarterfinals

The United States men's water polo team was crushed in its final game of the preliminary round by Greece 14-5 on Sunday night.

Team USA has already locked down the fourth and final quarterfinal spot in Group A with four points. The U.S. was not able to improve its standing in Group A, trailing Hungary (which they lost to) by two points, and Italy and Greece by three points.

But while Sunday night's game did not hold any significance for the U.S. standings-wise, the team was trying to gain some momentum entering the knockout round. After starting the preliminary round with two straight wins, the United States lost its last two matchups by a combined four goals.

They faced a formidable opponent in Greece, which was 3-0-1.