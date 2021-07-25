USA's William Shaner wins Gold Medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle

20-year-old William Shaner became the second American to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, winning the men's 10m air rifle event.

Shaner set a new Olympic record with a 251.6 score, narrowly defeating China's Lihao Sheng (250.9) by .07 in the final round.

A shot at gold. ✅



William Shaner claims gold at the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/SGjkaIe4xN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 25, 2021

#USA's 20-year-old William Shaner takes the gold in the men's 10m air rifle final with an Olympic Record of 251.6!#Shooting @ISS_Shooting @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/3yIdPs5WVp — Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021

The Colorado Springs native was already one of the top prospects in the world, winning gold at the 2021 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia and as part of the Men's Air Rifle team at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

Shaner was one of two University of Kentucky students to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and started in shooting sports when he was just nine years old.

He now becomes the latest American to medal, bringing Team USA's total to eight, tied with China so far in Tokyo.