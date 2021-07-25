Team USA

USA's William Shaner wins Gold Medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle

William Shaner became the second member of Team USA to win a gold medal on Sunday, winning the Men's 10m air rifle event.

By James Best

20-year-old William Shaner became the second American to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, winning the men's 10m air rifle event.

Shaner set a new Olympic record with a 251.6 score, narrowly defeating China's Lihao Sheng (250.9) by .07 in the final round.

The Colorado Springs native was already one of the top prospects in the world, winning gold at the 2021 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia and as part of the Men's Air Rifle team at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

Shaner was one of two University of Kentucky students to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and started in shooting sports when he was just nine years old.

He now becomes the latest American to medal, bringing Team USA's total to eight, tied with China so far in Tokyo.

