Tokyo Olympics

What's Up With the Weather at the Tokyo Olympics? Al Roker Explains

Watch TODAY weather anchor Al Roker discuss typhoon season in the video link below

By NBC Bay Area staff



In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Al Roker on set of "The TODAY Show" in New York City.
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (File)

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai has been reporting from Tokyo and is seeing first hand the weather conditions athletes are experiencing while competing in the Games.

"We have heat, we have humidity and now we have typhoon conditions," Mathai said in a recent report.

To get answers on what's going on with the weather in Tokyo, Mathai turned to TODAY weather anchor Al Roker.

"When you put your head in the tiger's mouth and the tiger bites it off, you don't get angry at the tiger, you should be angry at yourself," Roker said. "Well when you put yourself in the middle of the Pacific during typhoon season and you get a typhoon -- what are you going to do? It's just typhoon season being typhoon season."

And there you have it.

Roker goes on to discuss the Games when catching up with Mathai and shares why he thinks the Tokyo Olympics may be the most impressive one to date. Watch more of the interview in the video link above. Note the Roker interview starts at the 2:17 mark.

