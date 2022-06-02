Tom Brady Gives His Niece Maya a Shoutout Ahead of College World Series

Tom Brady isn't the only member of his family trying to win championships.

His niece, Maya Brady, is competing in the College World Series with the UCLA softball team, looking to bring home another title for the Brady Bunch. Maya, the daughter of Tom's sister Maureen, got a shoutout on national television from her seven-time Super Bowl championship-winning uncle on Wednesday while he was competing in "The Match."

"I got my niece playing in the College World Series tomorrow morning for UCLA," Brady said. "We're all going to try to get home to see it."

Maya Brady, who was Softball American Freshman of the Year in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021, batted fourth and played centerfield for the Bruins on Thursday. Brady went 0-for-2 with a walk as No. 5 UCLA was upset by Texas 7-2 in the opener of the double-elimination tournament. The Bruins now play in a must-win game Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Brady, in her third season with the team, entered the game hitting .329 with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. While she has been making a name for herself with her bat, her UCLA bio includes a note about the athletes in her family, saying her "uncles are seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis." Youkilis, a former member of the Boston Red Sox, is married to Brady's sister, Julie.

Uncle Tommy, as Brady is called by Maya, has publicly praised his niece and her accomplishments prior to his interview Wednesday. He tweeted in March 2021 that Maya Brady is "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far!"

Brady said Wednesday that, having grown up with three older sisters, he spent plenty of time at the softball fields as the "tagalong little brother."

"I used to be known as Maureen Brady’s little brother," Brady said. "And I always said, ‘Man, one day, they’re gonna be known as Tom Brady’s big sisters.' It was just a little family joke. But I think now we’re all known as Maya Brady’s uncle, and Maya Brady’s mom, and she’s out there kicking butt, batting fourth or fifth for UCLA. They got a great team. I love college softball, so I'll be tuned in watching the whole tournament.” ​