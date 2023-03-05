Travis Kelce Reveals Weed Suspension And Classroom Troubles During ‘Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a career after football.

The Super Bowl LVII champion hosted NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on March 4 and shed light on some of his past troubles.

Kelce revealed in 2010 he was suspended from playing football for one season at Cincinnati after testing positive for marijuana.

But it wasn't the 33-year-old's first time having classroom troubles.

Kelce admitted that while in high school, he failed French and English classes, but "French sounds better."

"Just goes to show you, if you're bad at school and smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice," Kelce said.

Kelce had the support of his brother, Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and parents in the audience.

He spoke on the uncomfortable moment of having to catch a ride home with his brother after Super Bowl LVII.

"It was pretty awkward," Kelce said. "Our mom drove us … in a minivan. Just like the good old days."

Kelce, who was very charismatic and had the audience continuously laughing, is the first athlete to host "SNL" since former NFL player J.J. Watt did in 2020.

The seven-time All-Pro recorded six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on February 12.