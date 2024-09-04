US Open Day 10: Latest quarterfinal results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 10 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York featuring quarterfinal action in men's and women's singles.

Who plays Wednesday at the US Open?

The remaining semifinal spots in men's and women's singles will be filled Wednesday. The last of the four singles matches on the schedule features top-seeded Jannik Sinner against No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion. Sinner beat Medvedev in this year's Australian Open final for his first Grand Slam title. The action begins in Arthur Ashe Stadium with Karolina Muchova facing No. 22 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at noon EDT. No. 10 Alex de Minaur and No. 25 Jack Draper follow for a spot in the men's semis. The night session begins at 7 p.m. with top-seeded Iga Swiatek facing No. 6 Jessica Pegula, who is trying to advance past a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time in her career.

Here's the full schedule of play for Day 10 at the U.S. Open.

Below are today's winners so far. (For Day 9 results click here.)

Day 10 men's singles, quarterfinal results

Day 10 women's singles, quarterfinal results

Day 10 women's doubles, semifinal results

Who are the betting favorites for the US Open?

Sinner, who became the favorite to win the U.S. Open title after the early eliminations of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, is a solid favorite in his match against Medvedev on Tuesday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Italian is listed at -250, with Medvedev at +195. De Minaur is a -130 favorite against Draper, who is at +105. Swiatek, the 2022 U.S. Open women's champion, is listed at -350 against Pegula (+275), while Muchova is at -250 against Haddad Maia, at +190.

What happened Tuesday at the US Open?

Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro set one semifinal matchup with their victories. The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka repeated her Australian Open victory of Zheng Qinwen and did it emphatically, winning 6-1, 6-2. Navarro, the No. 13 seed, won 24 of the final 28 points in a stunning turnaround against No. 26 Paula Badosa to win 6-2, 7-5. No. 12 Taylor Fritz then became another first-time American major semifinalist, beating No. 4 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3). He will play No. 20 Frances Tiafoe, who reached his second U.S. Open semifinal when No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov stopped playing with a leg injury in the fourth set. That guaranteed the U.S. will have its first man in the U.S. Open final since Andy Roddick in 2006.

What is the US Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Wednesday, Sept. 4: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday, Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday, Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday, Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sunday, Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.